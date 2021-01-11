Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%.

GEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

GEO stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. The GEO Group has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 117,650.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

