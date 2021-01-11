Zacks: Analysts Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.84. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $91.27 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $92.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.38.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,416 shares of company stock worth $10,419,193 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

