Zacks: Analysts Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Post $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.23. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLO. BidaskClub lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NYSE:FLO remained flat at $$22.13 during trading hours on Monday. 1,081,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 81.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

