Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $329.10 Million

Brokerages expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to post $329.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $344.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $312.59 million. Cubic posted sales of $328.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million.

CUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,255,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,325,000 after buying an additional 976,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 1,046.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,694,000 after buying an additional 686,898 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,496,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,980,000.

Shares of NYSE:CUB traded up $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $66.56. 6,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cubic has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cubic (CUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.