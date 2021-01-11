Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.31 Million

Brokerages expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to post $266.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.90 million and the lowest is $256.30 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $239.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Several analysts have commented on DORM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.52 and its 200-day moving average is $85.18. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $100.55.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

