Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to Post $1.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to post earnings per share of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.47. Synopsys posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.36.

Shares of SNPS traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,457. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $264.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.26 and its 200 day moving average is $217.16.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,756.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,499 shares of company stock valued at $8,710,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 131.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.