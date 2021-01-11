Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

VBLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.40.

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $102.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.90. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a negative net margin of 2,987.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

