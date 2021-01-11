Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes’ robust top line in the third quarter of 2020 amid the pandemic is impressive. Strong pump sales and domestic pump shipments buoy optimism. Strength in t:slim X2 insulin pump’s demand and rising adoption of Control-IQ technology look encouraging. Product launches, a booming diabetes market and a robust product pipeline buoy optimism. Full-year sales forecast also looks upbeat. Focus on international markets and a strong solvency position are added benefits. Its revenues in the third quarter were better-than-expected. The company has outperformed its industry for the past year. Yet, a wider loss per share and lower international pump shipments are deterring. Gross margin contraction and incurring operating loss are also disappointing. Rising operating expenses, heavy dependence on insulin pumps and stiff competition persist.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TNDM. BidaskClub cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.40.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $97.59 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day moving average is $102.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -130.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $2,425,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,458,464 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $227,000.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

