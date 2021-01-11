Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) to Buy

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Church & Dwight have outpaced the industry in the past year. The company has been gaining from rising consumer demand for its products amid the coronavirus pandemic. This also boosted the company’s third-quarter 2020 results, wherein the top and bottom lines rose year over year and beat the consensus mark. Results gained from robust household and personal care businesses on consumers’ increased preference for essential items. Further, e-commerce sales played a strong role, with more consumers buying online. The company also continued to witness organic sales growth. However, rising costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic as well as high manufacturing costs and tariffs are concerns for the company. Such factors put pressure on gross margin in the third quarter. Management expects gross margin to contract in 2020.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CHD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $86.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average of $88.90. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

