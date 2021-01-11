ZPER (ZPR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $46.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $46.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00046543 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001383 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000041 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 7,023.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020839 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002778 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002768 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

