$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.01. Accel Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $136.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.37 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $866,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,261,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,037,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $1,711,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACEL opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

