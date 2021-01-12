-$0.14 EPS Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Smartsheet posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of SMAR opened at $68.60 on Friday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.98 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 48,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $3,286,548.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $498,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,513.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,114 shares of company stock valued at $27,053,864. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,680,000 after acquiring an additional 171,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 52.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

