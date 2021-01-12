-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.07). Transocean posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. 140166 downgraded Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.18.

NYSE RIG opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Transocean by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Transocean by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Transocean by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,581 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.