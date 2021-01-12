-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 40,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

LXRX stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $472.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.81.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

