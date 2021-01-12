-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 40,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

LXRX stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $472.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.81.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.