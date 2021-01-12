$0.31 EPS Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.35. Dana reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

In other Dana news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 58.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 179,497 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Dana by 1,094.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 42,059 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Dana by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 39,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Dana by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after buying an additional 149,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.91, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. Dana has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $22.52.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

