$0.66 EPS Expected for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. QIAGEN reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $483.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.50 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 89,847 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth $1,137,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in QIAGEN by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,360,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,624,000 after buying an additional 436,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in QIAGEN by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in QIAGEN by 747.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 245,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 216,605 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,764.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $55.27.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

