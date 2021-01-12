1,131 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $207.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $209.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

