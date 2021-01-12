$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to announce sales of $2.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. Weyerhaeuser reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year sales of $7.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 55,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

