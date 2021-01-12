$2.38 Million in Sales Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to report $2.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $3.30 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $2.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 million to $10.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $123.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.33 million to $277.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,393. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 733.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $69.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

