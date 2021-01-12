$21.75 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will report sales of $21.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.50 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $24.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $80.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.40 million to $81.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $113.76 million, with estimates ranging from $106.10 million to $124.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%.

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In related news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a market cap of $646.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

