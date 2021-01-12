$278.40 Million in Sales Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will announce $278.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $278.80 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $283.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.78.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,085,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,511,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCMP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.18. 179,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,295. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $174.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.05 and a 200-day moving average of $148.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

