3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. BidaskClub downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $165.20. 2,548,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,230. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

