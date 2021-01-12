6,585 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Snap by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 6.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of -72.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $164,518.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,715 shares in the company, valued at $37,835,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $1,477,965.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,882,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,760,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,275,131 shares of company stock valued at $85,331,637.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Snap to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

