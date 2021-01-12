908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MASS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.00. 3,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,751. 908 Devices has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Michael S. Turner bought 5,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director E Kevin Hrusovsky bought 50,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 193,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 355,000 shares of company stock worth $7,100,000 over the last three months.

