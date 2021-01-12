A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMKBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. 164,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

