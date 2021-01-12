Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $28.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.31.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $140,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

