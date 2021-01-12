ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,818,700 shares, an increase of 993.7% from the December 15th total of 440,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,007.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABMRF opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

