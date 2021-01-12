Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIFS opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Agent Information Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada.

