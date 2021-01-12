AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the December 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGFMF shares. TD Securities upgraded AGF Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AGF Management from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on AGF Management from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AGF Management from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.