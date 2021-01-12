Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $77.63

Aggregated Micro Power Holdings PLC (LON:AMPH) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.63 and traded as low as $19.02. Aggregated Micro Power shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 306,691 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.48. The stock has a market cap of £64.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 77.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.16.

About Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH)

Aggregated Micro Power Holdings Plc operates as a distributed energy company in the United Kingdom. The company's Project Development segment develops, finances, and manages distributed energy projects focusing on biomass heat, steam, and combined heat and power. This segment also engages in renewable heat and grid balancing; the biomass business, including fuel supply, operation and maintenance, installation, and financing activities; and investing in infrared heating, electric vehicle charging, and batteries.

