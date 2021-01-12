AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIBRF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of AIB Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get AIB Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. AIB Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.50.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.