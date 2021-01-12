Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $2.04. Aileron Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 94,454 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Muneer A. Satter bought 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALRN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

