Airbnb, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ABNB) Quiet Period Set To End on January 19th

Airbnb’s (NASDAQ:ABNB) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, January 19th. Airbnb had issued 51,551,723 shares in its IPO on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $3,505,517,164 based on an initial share price of $68.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.48.

ABNB stock opened at $148.13 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

