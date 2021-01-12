Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EADSY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Airbus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 279,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,571. Airbus has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.