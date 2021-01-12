Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EADSY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Airbus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 279,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,571. Airbus has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
