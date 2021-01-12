Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Barclays

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been given a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus SE (AIR.PA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €97.08 ($114.22).

Shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) stock opened at €89.78 ($105.62) on Tuesday. Airbus SE has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €74.10.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

