Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 579.2% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

AIXXF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. 1,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. Aixtron has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.