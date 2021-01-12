Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,788 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.44% of Alaska Air Group worth $28,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,273,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 932,004 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 98.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 372,894 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,652,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,938,000 after buying an additional 233,167 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,182,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at $427,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $659,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $51.69. 1,468,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,618. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.