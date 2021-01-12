Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires 565 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after buying an additional 1,115,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,513,000 after purchasing an additional 120,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,717,000 after purchasing an additional 531,981 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 102,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,950,459. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.