Albert D Mason Inc. Buys 6,042 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ONE Gas by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 184,890 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 10.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 642,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after acquiring an additional 62,562 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,967,000 after purchasing an additional 89,476 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 78.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 402,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 177,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of OGS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.88. 3,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,218. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $244.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.