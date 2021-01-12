Albert D Mason Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,940,000 after buying an additional 496,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,294,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,442,000 after acquiring an additional 411,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 373,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,847,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

