Albert D Mason Inc. Has $2.67 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 1.9% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,570,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,918,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,380,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,364,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,404,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $823.08.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $13.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1,232.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,147.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,011.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,250.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

