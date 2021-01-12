Albert D Mason Inc. Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,024. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.67. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

