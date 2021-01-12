Albert D Mason Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.4% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after acquiring an additional 894,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after purchasing an additional 269,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Paychex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after purchasing an additional 423,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 247,480 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,049,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,252 shares of company stock worth $42,117,342. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.46. 17,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

