Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 4,480 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USAC. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 4.5% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 24,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 238,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on USAC shares. ValuEngine raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $30,550.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

USAC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. 4,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The company had revenue of $161.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

