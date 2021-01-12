Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.05-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.78.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $17.82.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $48.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACI. Barclays lowered Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.59.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

