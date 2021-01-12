Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Allegheny for the fourth quarter of 2020 have been stable over the past month. The company is likely to benefit from strength in its defense business as well as the joint venture with Tsingshan. The strength in defense is led by demand growth for naval nuclear materials. The company is investing resources to boost growth in the defense market, leveraging its material science capabilities and advanced process technologies. Allegheny is also focused on improving its cost structure. Its cost-reduction actions are likely to support the bottom line. Additionally, the company is substantially curtailing capital expenditures and lowering inventories and expects to generate free cash flow from ongoing operational improvements. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

ATI stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $1,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,043,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,330,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1,098.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 90,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

