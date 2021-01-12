Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST) Sets New 1-Year High at $932.00

Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 932 ($12.18) and last traded at GBX 924 ($12.07), with a volume of 348679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 925 ($12.09).

The company has a market cap of £3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 900.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 839.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.18%.

In other news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 59 shares of Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 896 ($11.71) per share, for a total transaction of £528.64 ($690.67).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

