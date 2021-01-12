AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.66 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

