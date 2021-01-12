ALLY Trading 13.5% Higher This Week (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. ALLY has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $8,381.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ALLY has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ALLY token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00041773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00039676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00335991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.59 or 0.04048953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY is a token. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ALLY

ALLY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.