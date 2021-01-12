Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) Shares Down 1.2%

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.10 and last traded at $28.24. 9,495 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,377,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,046,000 after acquiring an additional 410,283 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 95,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 21,795 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $399,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $228,000.

